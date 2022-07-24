Left Menu

His hard work has paid off: Neeraj Chopra's mother after her son bags silver in World Athletics C'ships

A wave of celebration was visible in Neeraj's village in Panipat, where his family members along with other villagers, could be seen dancing and celebrating their son's achievement.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:26 IST
His hard work has paid off: Neeraj Chopra's mother after her son bags silver in World Athletics C'ships
Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra's mother (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Neeraj Chopra scripted history by clinching the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene, his mother stated she was certain that he would bring a medal home. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

A wave of celebration was visible in Neeraj's village in Panipat, where his family members along with other villagers, could be seen dancing and celebrating their son's achievement. "We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event," Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra's mother told ANI.

"This feeling can't be explained. Even though he lost by some seconds but we are really happy. We were equally happy when he brought home the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics," she added. Meanwhile, Neeraj's aunt stated, "This is a very proud moment for our village and for the entire country. Neeraj is not only our son but the entire country's son now. He will continue to make the country proud in future as well."

The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal. The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003. On the other hand, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished at the 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022