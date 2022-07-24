Left Menu

World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul finishes ninth in triple jump

The 25-year-old Eldhose Paul, who logged a best attempt of 16.68m in the qualifiers to squeeze through into the 12-man final, began with a 16.37m jump in his first attempt.

Eldhose Paul (Photo: Athletics Federation of India/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian athlete Eldhose Paul, on Saturday, finished at the ninth position in the finals of the men's triple jump event in the ongoing World Athletics Championships, here in Oregon. The 25-year-old Eldhose Paul, who logged a best attempt of 16.68m in the qualifiers to squeeze through into the 12-man final, began with a 16.37m jump in his first attempt.

With his second attempt, Eldhose Paul improved his mark to 16.79m - just 0.20m short of his personal best of 16.99m logged at the Federation Cup earlier this year. However, the Indian jumper posted a 13.86m with his third jump and narrowly missed out on a top eight placement after the third round, which meant he couldn't get the three additional attempts.

Tokyo 2020 champion Pedro Pichardo bagged the gold medal with a world-leading mark of 17.95m. Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist, won the silver medal with 17.55m while China's Yaming Zhu settled for the bronze. On the other hand, India's 4x400m team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the finals after finishing last in its heats. India finished 12th overall in the final standings.

Hosts USA, the reigning Olympic and world champions, topped the heats tally with timing of 2:58.96, followed by Japan (3:01.53) and Jamaica (3:01.59). (ANI)

