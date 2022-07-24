Left Menu

Bernarda Pera beats Anett Kontaveit to win Hamburg European Open title

Pera registered a brilliant 6-2, 6-4 victory over Kontaveit.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 14:40 IST
Bernarda Pera (Photo: Hamburg European Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germnay

Bernarda Pera of America won her second career title on Saturday at the Hamburg European Open, beating top seed Anett Kontaveit. Pera registered a brilliant 6-2, 6-4 victory over Kontaveit.

She broke Kontaveit's serve four times in her first eight service games to take a lead of 6-2, 5-2, and only faced (and saved) one break point herself over that time. Though she failed in serving out the match on her first attempt, later she made no mistake on the second: after losing the first point of the 10th game, she won the next four to seal the title.

"I was lucky enough to be coached by him, and I want to dedicate this trophy to him and his memory," Pera said as quoted by WTA.com. "I hope I can bring at least a little bit of his shine, passion and drive into the world," she added.

Her week began with a 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 9 seed and defending champion Elena-Gabriela Ruse and ended with a 74-minute win over World No.2 Kontaveit, her best-every victory by ranking. (ANI)

