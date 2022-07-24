Left Menu

Mumbai City FC set to fly to Dubai for pre-season training

In the 2021-22 season, the franchise created history by becoming the first Indian club to win a game at the AFC Champions League.Mumbai City FC will also take part in 131st edition of the prestigious Durand Cup, which is set to begin from August 16.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC will travel to Dubai for a pre-season training camp to get into shape and peak condition for the upcoming season. The team will set up their base in the port town of Jebel Ali, Dubai for a 19-day training camp starting from 25 July until 12 August. In the 2021-22 season, the franchise created history by becoming the first Indian club to win a game at the AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City FC will also take part in the 131st edition of the prestigious Durand Cup, which is set to begin on August 16. Drawn in Group B, Mumbai City FC will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Indian Navy, and, Rajasthan United in their maiden appearance in Asia's oldest football competition. Des Buckingham, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC said, "I am extremely proud and happy with how we started and finished last season, especially in the AFC Champions League.'' ''To finish second in the group stage and showcase our attacking style of play was enjoyable to all associated with the club and showed that Indian football can compete and win at the highest level of club football in Asia. "As we enter the new season we will look to continue the momentum from this historic campaign as we start our pre-season in Dubai,'' Buckingham added.

