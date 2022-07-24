Left Menu

West Indies off to great start, post 71/1 in first 10 overs in second ODI against India`

At the end of 10 overs, Shai Hope (26*) and Shamarh Brooks (5*) are unbeaten.

Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers. (Photo- WI Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad

The West Indies are off to a great start against India in the second ODI of three-match series at Queen's Park Oval, with the score reading 71/1 at the end of 10 overs. At the end of 10 overs, Shai Hope (26*) and Shamarh Brooks (5*) are unbeaten.

Windies had got off an amazing start, with openers Hope and Kyle Mayers dealing in boundaries. The duo powered their side to the 50-run-mark in just 7.1 overs. However, their 65-run stand was ended after Mayers was caught and bowled by spin-bowling all-rounder Deepak Hooda for 39 runs off 23 balls consisting of six fours and one six.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI. The first ODI was a thriller, with Men in Blue clinching it by three runs. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan was named the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 97. (ANI)

