Athletics-US retain women's 4x400m relay title at World Championships
The United States collected their third successive women's 4x400 metres relay World Championships title in dominant fashion on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain in 3:17.79.
The United States collected their third successive women's 4x400 metres relay World Championships title in dominant fashion on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain in 3:17.79. Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and Abby Steiner kept ahead of Jamaican Janieve Russell in the second leg a day after helping the United States win gold in the sprint relay.
They maintained the lead through a series of clean changeovers before anchor Sydney McLaughlin, who shattered the 400m hurdles world record on Friday, brought it home for gold with a remarkable 47.91 final leg. "I just wanted to give my team everything I had," said Diggs. "It felt amazing."
Jamaica, who took bronze in Doha, finished far behind the United States in 3:20.74, while Britain crossed the line in 3:22.64. Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track, did not run in the final but earned a 20th World Championships medal after making a surprise return for the United States in the preliminary round.
