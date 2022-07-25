Left Menu

Cycling-Vos takes yellow jersey after winning stage two of women's Tour

There was heartache for one of the race favourites Marta Cavalli of Italy who abandoned after being involved in a high-speed pile-up towards the end of the stage. Cavalli rode straight into a pile of bikes and riders laying in the middle of the road and was launched across the tarmac.

Dutch great Marianne Vos won an incident-packed stage two of the Tour de France Femmes to seize the yellow jersey on Monday. Several crashes had splintered the peloton in the final 25km of the 135km run to Provins, east of Paris, and Vos found herself in a six-rider escape bunch.

With general classification rivals Elisa Longo Borghini and Katarzyna Niewiadoma also in the group, Vos showed her class to sprint clear to cross the line comfortably ahead. Silvia Persico (Valcar-Traval & Service) was second with Neiwiadoma (Canyon/Sram Racing) in third place.

Fellow Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes had been favourite to follow up her victory on the Champs Elysees on Sunday's opening stage but came home in the second group. There was heartache for one of the race favourites Marta Cavalli of Italy who abandoned after being involved in a high-speed pile-up towards the end of the stage.

Cavalli rode straight into a pile of bikes and riders laying in the middle of the road and was launched across the tarmac.

