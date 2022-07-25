Lovlina's coach not getting entry in CWG village is sad, spoken with BFI official, says her father

Tiken Borgohain, the father of Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, said on Monday that it is unfortunate that his daughter's coach is being denied entry into the Commonwealth Games Village and he spoke to the secretary-general of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to help coaches get the entry into CWG village. Lovlina Borgohain on Monday said she was facing "a lot of mental harassment," alleging that one of her coaches has been refused entry to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham while the other one has been sent back to India.

"She has tweeted about her coach who was not allowed to enter the Bermingham CWG village. I had a talk with the Secretary General of Boxing Federation of India, they are trying for coach's entry inside the premises," said Tiken to ANI. "This is a very sad incident but I want her to focus on her upcoming game and perform well in the Commonwealth Games. We want her to bring a medal for the country," he added.

Lovlina took to social media and said she was facing a lot of problems in her training as coaches who helped her secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again. Lovlina will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start from July 28. "Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," she said in a tweet.

"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India," she added. Lovlina said she is keen to earn laurels for the country.

"I do not know how to focus on the Games in this situation. Due to this, my last world championships were also ruined. But I do not want to ruin my CWG campaign because of this politics. I hope that I can break this politics and win a medal for my country," she said.Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina had won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg). The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will conclude on August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)