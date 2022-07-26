Left Menu

Soccer-German champions Bayern sign France youth international Tel

German champions Bayern Munich have signed 17-year-old France youth international Mathys Tel from Stade Rennes, the club said on Tuesday. The young forward, captain of France's Under-17 team that won the European championship this year, is Bayern's fifth recent signing.

"Mathys Tel is one of the biggest talents in Europe, a very quick, technically strong, and versatile striker," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "We've been watching him for a long time and we were able to convince him to take his next important steps in Munich with us now." "We are proud of that, as there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him. We are all convinced he has a great career in front of him and that he will help our team."

The Bavarians, who last season won their 10th straight league title, have already brought in Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane as well as Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

