Soccer-Germany's Buehl out of women's Euros semi-final due to COVID
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:11 IST
Germany forward Klara Buehl will miss their women's European Championship semi-final meeting with France on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, her team announced on Tuesday.
"She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative," the team said on Twitter.
