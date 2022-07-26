Left Menu

The Indian Olympic Association has requested the players of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to not spend much time in public places because of the threat of COVID-19, which can jeopardize the health and participation of the players, the IOA said in a statement.The governing body also requested the Indian athletes to employ all precautionary measures whenever needed.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:38 IST
IOA advises Indian contingent to limit public appearances during CWG
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday advised country's contingent taking part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games to curtail their public appearances and stay indoors in view of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''The Indian Olympic Association has requested the players of the Indian contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to not spend much time in public places because of the threat of COVID-19, which can jeopardize the health and participation of the players,'' the IOA said in a statement.

The governing body also requested the Indian athletes to employ all precautionary measures whenever needed. IOA's directive comes at a time, when the UK continues to record thousands of COVID-19 cases, despite the fall in numbers.

India have fielded a 321-strong contingent that includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the quadrennial event.

The CWG are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

