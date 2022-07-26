WADA sign anti-doping agreement with Commonwealth Games

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Tuesday that they had agreed a four-year agreement with the Commonwealth Games Federation aimed at increasing collaboration on anti-doping.

The Commonwealth Games starts in Birmingham on Thursday (July 28th) and WADA said the deal would strengthen its anti-doping programme.

WADA president Witold Banka said that he was ''satisfied'' with the preparations for the Games.

