Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus terminate Ramsey contract by mutual agreement

Aaron Ramsey will leave Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal midfielder's contract by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Ramsey struggled for form and fitness at Juventus and leaves having scored six goals and made six assists in 70 games in all competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:45 IST
Soccer-Juventus terminate Ramsey contract by mutual agreement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Aaron Ramsey will leave Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal midfielder's contract by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. The 31-year-old joined Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Scottish side Rangers last January after making just five appearances in all competitions in the first half of an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign.

"Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated. All the best," the Turin-based club said on Twitter. Ramsey struggled for form and fitness at Juventus and leaves having scored six goals and made six assists in 70 games in all competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022