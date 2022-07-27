Left Menu

Soccer-Atalanta defender Palomino suspended after positive doping test

Atalanta's Argentine defender Jose Palomino has been handed a provisional suspension by Italy's anti-doping court after testing positive for a banned substance, the country's national anti-doping organisation (NADO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 00:18 IST
Soccer-Atalanta defender Palomino suspended after positive doping test

Atalanta's Argentine defender Jose Palomino has been handed a provisional suspension by Italy's anti-doping court after testing positive for a banned substance, the country's national anti-doping organisation (NADO) said in a statement on Tuesday. Palomino's sample contained a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list which can also be found in some medications.

The suspension comes before the start of the new Serie A campaign, which Atalanta kick off on Aug. 13 at Sampdoria after finishing eighth in the table last season. Palomino could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 32-year-old centre back, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made 202 appearances for the Bergamo-based club in all competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022