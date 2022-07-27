Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala said on Tuesday his contract with former club Juventus had not been renewed because he was not part of the Serie A club's future plans while thousands of AS Roma fans welcomed him in the Italian capital. The 28-year-old, who has represented Argentina 34 times, joined the Europa Conference League champions on a free transfer last week following his departure from Juventus.

Horse racing-Judge halts implementation of safety law in Louisiana and West Virginia

A federal judge on Tuesday granted Louisiana and West Virginia's request to halt implementation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) in those states until a wider lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is decided. U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty granted the states a preliminary injunction, saying that the threatened harm to plaintiffs outweighed that of the defendants and that the decision "will not undermine the public interest."

U.S. basketball star Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defence argues

The defence team of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to assuage pain from injuries, like many other elite international athletes. Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia.

WTA roundup: Five Czechs in final 16 in Prague

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and four other players from the Czech Republic have advanced to the final 16 at the Prague Open. Krejcikova, the No. 2 seed, cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win Tuesday against Russia's Anna Blinkova to join No. 8 Marie Bouzkova and three young compatriots in the second round: 18-year-old qualifier Dominika Salkova, and 17-year-old wild-card entries Lucie Havlickova and Linda Noskova.

MLB roundup: Jonathan India, Reds slam Marlins

Jonathan India belted his first career grand slam and came within a triple of the cycle as the Cincinnati Reds routed the visiting Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday. Brandon Drury broke open a one-run game with a three-run homer in the fourth as the Reds won their eighth straight home game against Miami, outscoring the Marlins 53-12 in the eight contests.

Victims rights advocate wants top Hockey Canada officials to resign

Former NHL player and victims rights advocate Sheldon Kennedy on Tuesday called for the resignation of Hockey Canada's leadership team in the wake of sexual assault allegations involving two national junior teams. Kennedy, a co-founder of Respect Group which is aimed at preventing bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination, issued a statement a day after Hockey Canada unveiled its plan to eliminate "toxic behaviour" in the sport.

Soccer-Clinical England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Women's Euro final

Hosts England waltzed past Sweden into the Women's Euro 2022 final with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all on target in a sensational 4-0 win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. The Lionesses made a nervy start but once Mead produced a moment of brilliance to fire them ahead in the 34th minute it was one-way traffic for Sarina Wiegman's side who became the first England women's team to reach a major final since 2009.

Olympics-Britain should launch bid with Liverpool and Manchester says campaigner

Britain should put together a bid for a 'North-West Olympics' centred around Manchester and Liverpool because it would have a much bigger impact than the London 2012 Games, veteran major event campaigner Bob Scott has said. Scott, who led Manchester’s unsuccessful bids for the 1996 and 2000 Olympics and helped bring the 2002 Commonwealth Games to the city, believes the London Games were a major success but thinks the UK “missed a trick” by not using the Olympics to level up and forge ahead with a northern bid.

Cricket-India to host 2025 women's 50-over World Cup

India will host the 2025 women's 50-over World Cup, while Bangladesh and England will stage Twenty20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka will host the Women's T20 Champions Trophy in 2027, subject to them qualifying for the event, the sport's governing body added.

Soccer-Inspirational England out to make a difference, says Wiegman

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said she wants to inspire the country after her side thrashed Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday to reach the women's European Championship final. England made a nervy start but goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby propelled them to a sensational win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane.

