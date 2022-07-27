Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian duo Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh test positive for COVID-19

According to ESPCcricinfo, Vastrakar and Meghna were not able to fly out to the UK with the rest of the Team India squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, as the Women in Blue prepares for the prestigious tournament in Birmingham.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:32 IST
Pooja Vastrakar (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar and bowler Meghna Singh tested positive for COVID-19.

It will be a huge blow for India. Vastrakar plays a crucial role in the squad. The all-rounder is known for her powerful lower-order hitting prowess and the ability to bowl when needed for the team. Whereas, Meghna have been a back-up in the current squad whose absence should not hurt the Indian team as much. Both the players are completing their isolation period and will have to pass the BCCI-mandated test before they can fly out. It is expected that can miss the first two league games.

ESPNcricinfo further reported that the reserves for the team include legspinner Poonam Yadav, all-rounder Simran Dil Bahadur and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, as they all are training in Bengaluru and can fly out to UK if needed. Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal. Team India will be facing Australia in their opening clash on Friday, which will be followed by the iconic against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

