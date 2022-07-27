Legends League Cricket: Ross Taylor, Lance Klusener, Morne Morkel to play in season two

Legends League Cricket has announced that Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Lance Klusener (South Africa) and Morne Morkel (South Africa) will participate in the second season. After the success of season 1, Legends League Cricket is back with the second season from September 20 to October 10, 2022. The second season already saw the addition of a lot of well-known legends and the addition of players like Ross Taylor and Morne Morkel will only make the league more successful.

With the addition of these three cricketers, the number of legends playing in this season has reached more than half a century now. In the previous weeks, the league added iconic and legendary players like Mohd Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, R P Singh, S. Badrinath and Stuart Binny.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Legends League Cricket will be played in four cities, we will soon finalise the cities which are going to offer maximum cricket action in the coming days," "It is becoming exciting the way we are receiving response from legendary cricketers. We are also receiving lots of queries from people, fans across countries about specific cricketers joining the league. Hope with these three new additions, we have brought happiness to some of our cricket fans," said Raman in a statement.

Previously, Stalwarts like Virender Sehwag (India), Harbhajan Singh (India), Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Irfan Pathan (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Mitchell Johnson (Australia) joined the League. A lineup of other international players like Shane Watson (Australia), Ravi Bopara (England), Matt Prior (England), Chris Tremlett (England), Parveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka), Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) and Upul Chandana (Sri Lanka) were added to the list of players who can be seen playing in the second edition of the league.

South African icons like Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn were also recently announced to be playing in the second edition of the Legends League Cricket. The first season of Legends League Cricket had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England, among other cricket nations divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world saw the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best during the first season. (ANI)

