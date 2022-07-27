Left Menu

Golf-LIV plan for 2023 includes 14-event league schedule and relegation

LIV Golf announced plans on Wednesday for a 14-event league schedule in 2023 while also introducing promotion and relegation through its International Series along with an end-of-season qualifying tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 21:26 IST
Golf-LIV plan for 2023 includes 14-event league schedule and relegation

LIV Golf announced plans on Wednesday for a 14-event league schedule in 2023 while also introducing promotion and relegation through its International Series along with an end-of-season qualifying tournament. The full LIV Golf League schedule was not announced but the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway circuit said events will be played across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

Consistent with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which launched in June, LIV Golf League will feature simultaneous team and individual play with golfers competing for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses. LIV said in a news release the schedule will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events "so the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play".

Between League events and International Series tournaments, LIV Golf will stage 25 tournaments worldwide in 2023. According to LIV, teams will be led by one captain who will be able to build the franchise in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest.

LIV Golf League will also offer opportunities for promotions and relegations through the International Series. There will also be an end-of-season LIV Golf Promotions event offering an opportunity for new talent to enter the league. The third event of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series is being held this week at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022