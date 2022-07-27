Shah lauds Cabinet's decision on mobile services in remote areas, revival of BSNL

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday lauded the Union Cabinets decisions to provide 4G mobile services in remote areas and approval of a revival package for the BSNL. In another important decision, the home minister said, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the revival package of the BSNL amounting to Rs 1.64 Lakh crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday lauded the Union Cabinet's decisions to provide 4G mobile services in remote areas and approval of a revival package for the BSNL. Shah said connectivity for all is the Modi government's priority under which the Cabinet approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages. The project, at a total cost of Rs 26,316 crore, will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas. In another important decision, the home minister said, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the revival package of the BSNL amounting to Rs 1.64 Lakh crore. ''This will help the BSNL to improve the quality of their existing services, roll out 4G services and become financially viable,'' he said. Shah also said India will host its first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October 2022. ''Today, the Prime Minister has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting FIFA world cup. This will surely inspire more girls to play football and increase their representation in sports leadership,” he said.

