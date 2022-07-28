US-India ties built on deep links forged by sports diplomats: Envoy

The relations between the United States of America and India are built on deep connections forged by chess players, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said here on Thursday.

After extending her wishes to the chess contingent which has arrived from the United States to take part in the 44th edition of Chess Olympiad, Ravin discussed with them on how the Olympiad helps popularise the sport and unites chess lovers across the globe.

''I am extremely proud of you for representing the United States at the Chess Olympiad. The deep ties between the United States and India are built on the people-to-people connections forged by sports diplomats just like you'', Ravin was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Consulate is thrilled to see the Chess Olympiad taking place in Chennai, especially during the 75th anniversary of the US-India relations, she said.

The US team is led by International Master John Donaldson who is seeded first among the 187 teams in the open section.The team comprises Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Wesley So, Leineir Dominguez, and coached by Robert Hess.

In the women's section, the team is led by Grandmaster Melikset Khachiyan who is seeded eighth. Her team comprises Grandmasters Irina Krush, Carissa Yip, Anna Zatonskih, Tatev Abrahamyan, Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova. The team is coached by Alejandro Ramirez.

International master John Donaldson said the teams are honoured to compete in the 44th Chess Olympiad as India is considered by many to be the birthplace of chess. ''It is fitting that this prestigious event will be held here for the first time. We are particularly grateful to the Indian Chess Federation, which with the support of national and local governments, has volunteered to organise this event. We look forward to an exciting competition this year in Chennai,'' he said.

