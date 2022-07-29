Left Menu

Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 69 in first round of Hero Open

Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta turned in three-under 69 to lie T-57th at the end of the first day of the 2022 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews here.Sean Crocker shot a superb course-record round of nine-under 63 to lead by a single shot. A dozen players shot seven-under 65 or better.

PTI | Standrews | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:52 IST
Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 69 in first round of Hero Open

Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta turned in three-under 69 to lie T-57th at the end of the first day of the 2022 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews here.

Sean Crocker shot a superb course-record round of nine-under 63 to lead by a single shot. A dozen players shot seven-under 65 or better. Crocker was the sole leader, while Frenchman Romain Langasque, English duo of Ben Stow and Ashley Chesters, Swede Jens Dantorp and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui were in a tie for second spot on eight-under.

Another group of six players, including home favourites David Law and Connor Syme were one shot further back.

Indian-American Julian Suri carded one-over 73 and Jack Singh Brar (74) are lying far back and will need a solid second round to make the cut.

American Crocker, 25, picked up six shots in five holes on the front nine after going birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie from the third. After dropping his only shot of the day at the 10th, he made four birdies in his next five holes to get to nine-under par.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022