Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 69 in first round of Hero Open

Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta turned in three-under 69 to lie T-57th at the end of the first day of the 2022 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews here.

Sean Crocker shot a superb course-record round of nine-under 63 to lead by a single shot. A dozen players shot seven-under 65 or better. Crocker was the sole leader, while Frenchman Romain Langasque, English duo of Ben Stow and Ashley Chesters, Swede Jens Dantorp and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui were in a tie for second spot on eight-under.

Another group of six players, including home favourites David Law and Connor Syme were one shot further back.

Indian-American Julian Suri carded one-over 73 and Jack Singh Brar (74) are lying far back and will need a solid second round to make the cut.

American Crocker, 25, picked up six shots in five holes on the front nine after going birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie from the third. After dropping his only shot of the day at the 10th, he made four birdies in his next five holes to get to nine-under par.

