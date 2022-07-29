Soccer-Ukraine's Monzul to referee Euro final

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul has been appointed to officiate Sunday's Women's Euro final between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium, UEFA said on Friday. The 41-year-old Monzul has been an international referee since 2004 and has participated in three Women's World Cups, including the 2015 final between the United States and Japan.

She made history in 2016 when she became the first female referee in Ukraine to officiate a men's top division match - a game between Chornomorets Odesa and Volyn Lutsk. Assistants to Monzul will be fellow Ukrainian Maryna Striletska and Paulina Baranowska from Poland. The fourth official will be French referee Stephanie Frappart.

Monzul was the first female referee to officiate an England men's game -- the 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Andorra in October 2021.

