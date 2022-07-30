Golf-Watson latest major champion to join LIV Golf
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 01:08 IST
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is the latest big name to join LIV Golf, the league said on Friday. Former world number two Watson joins Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and others who have committed to the breakaway league, which promises record paydays and is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Critics of the new series say it amounts to 'sportswashing' by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Johnson
- Phil Mickelson
- Public Investment Fund
- Arabia
- Watson
- Dustin
- Saudi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Israeli flights amid Biden visit
Saudi Arabia opens airspace to 'all' carriers, signalling end to Israel ban, in step toward normalization as Biden visits, reports AP.
Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel