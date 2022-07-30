Soccer-Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain out with hamstring injury

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will spend some time on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during pre-season in Singapore, the club said on Friday. The 28-year-old England international got injured during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on July 15.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury was serious but would not require surgery. He did not specify how long it would take to recover. “With Oxlade it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer," Klopp said in an article on the club's website.

"But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.” Klopp also provided an update on Ireland international keeper Caoimhin Kelleher who picked up an injury while on international duty in June.

“Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after the holiday,” Klopp said. “He came back and first training felt it again. We checked it and it was not good so I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks and then he should be fine."

