Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain out with hamstring injury

It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer," Klopp said in an article on the club's website. "But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.” Klopp also provided an update on Ireland international keeper Caoimhin Kelleher who picked up an injury while on international duty in June. “Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after the holiday,” Klopp said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 05:28 IST
Soccer-Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain out with hamstring injury

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will spend some time on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during pre-season in Singapore, the club said on Friday. The 28-year-old England international got injured during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on July 15.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury was serious but would not require surgery. He did not specify how long it would take to recover. “With Oxlade it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer," Klopp said in an article on the club's website.

"But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.” Klopp also provided an update on Ireland international keeper Caoimhin Kelleher who picked up an injury while on international duty in June.

“Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after the holiday,” Klopp said. “He came back and first training felt it again. We checked it and it was not good so I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks and then he should be fine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022