Left Menu

Yogeshwar makes cut; Tamboli, Mondal ousted

We now have to focus on the final August 2, Indian coach Ashok Mishra told PTI on Friday.He held his nerves and had a score of 73.660 points en route to the 18-member final which will take place on August 2.Navy man Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal, an upcoming gymnast from Bengal, narrowly missed out to make the final round, finishing ninth each in the parallel bar and vault.Its great to work with my team-mates, its really useful for me and we help each other to do better.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 30-07-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 09:09 IST
Yogeshwar makes cut; Tamboli, Mondal ousted
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out in the Commonwealth Games here.

The 25-year-old Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600.

In vault and floor events, Singh had a fall each as the score of his pummell scissor hand stand was not counted which would have improved his position.

''But it's past now. We now have to focus on the final (August 2),'' Indian coach Ashok Mishra told PTI on Friday.

He held his nerves and had a score of 73.660 points en route to the 18-member final which will take place on August 2.

Navy man Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal, an upcoming gymnast from Bengal, narrowly missed out to make the final round, finishing ninth each in the parallel bar and vault.

''It's great to work with my team-mates, it's really useful for me and we help each other to do better. We were always focused on getting to a final so hopefully we can,'' Yogeshwar said here.

''It has been amazing, the fans have been amazing. We have been training so hard and even though I was the only one competing in the all-around my two team-mates did so well.'' Yogeshwar further said their focus is just to improve the scores individually.

''I just hope to perform better every time. We have been working on our individual scores and the execution of techniques that has been our focus,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022