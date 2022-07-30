Left Menu

McIntosh wins 400 individual medley at Commonwealth Games

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 30-07-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 09:45 IST
McIntosh wins 400 individual medley at Commonwealth Games
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After her success at the world swimming championships in June, Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh triumphed again at the Commonwealth Games.

The 15-year-old McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, easily beat her opposition in the 400-meter individual medley.

On a night when several Commonwealth Games records were set and the first positive doping test was announced — a boxer from Ghana has been suspended — McIntosh had a personal best of 4:29.01 in her dominant win.

Australian Kiah Melverton finished 7.77 seconds behind McIntosh for the silver medal.

McIntosh is the third-fastest performer in the event’s history and is closing the gap on the world record of 4:26.36 set by Hungarian Katinka Hosszu at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

''I was excited to re-do my time from (the) worlds and see what I can do to get better,'' McIntosh said. ''I've been working on a lot of stuff in training so I can execute my 400 IM better than I did at (the) worlds, because I had so much room for improvement, and I still do.'' The Canadian’s triumph split Australian hat tricks, with Ariarne Titmus’s decision to sit out the world championships paying dividends in the 200 freestyle.

Compatriot Mollie O’Callaghan raced at the shoulder of the double Olympic gold medalist throughout but fell short of an upset by less than a second, with Titmus recording a time of 1:53.89. Madison Wilson completed a sweep of medals for Australia when finishing third.

It was a similar case in the men’s 400-meter freestyle to open the night.

Winner Elijah Winnington started the pool party for Australia, with compatriots Sam Short and Mack Horton also finishing on the podium.

Success in the pool, combined with dominance in London in track cycling events, pushed Australia to the top of the medal count on the opening day.

The Lee Valley velodrome was the scene of several new Commonwealth Games records on the first day of track cycling.

The Australian women and New Zealand men beat existing records in the respective 4000-meter team pursuits in finals on Friday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022