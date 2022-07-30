Left Menu

Everton fan who helps refugees scores goal versus Dynamo Kyiv

An Everton fan who has been helping Ukrainian refugees was brought on to take a penalty during the Premier League teams preseason match against Dynamo Kyiv.Paul Stratton, a 44-year-old Liverpool municipal worker, has traveled to Poland to deliver supplies to refugees fleeing Russias invasion of Ukraine.Stratton, in full Toffees uniform, came on as a substitute toward the end of Everton and Dynamos match for peace at Goodison Park on Friday night.

Everton manager Frank Lampard gave him instructions on the touchline before Stratton tucked away his penalty.

An Everton fan who has been helping Ukrainian refugees was brought on to take a penalty during the Premier League team's preseason match against Dynamo Kyiv.

Paul Stratton, a 44-year-old Liverpool municipal worker, has traveled to Poland to deliver supplies to refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stratton, in full Toffees uniform, came on as a substitute toward the end of Everton and Dynamo's “match for peace” at Goodison Park on Friday night.

Everton manager Frank Lampard gave him instructions on the touchline before Stratton tucked away his penalty. Stratton then ran toward the stands to celebrate and was congratulated by Everton players.

The goal didn't count and the game finished 3-0. The match was broadcast live nationally in Ukraine, the club said.

Proceeds will go to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine.

This was the first “match for peace” in Britain. Dynamo has played similar games in other European countries since the start of the war.

The crowd included 2,000 Ukrainian refugees who have been resettled in Merseyside communities. They were given free tickets.

