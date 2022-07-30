Left Menu

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan

PTI | London | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:53 IST
Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares has joined French club Marseille on a season-long loan, the Premier League team said Saturday.

The 22-year-old Tavares moved to Arsenal from Benfica last summer and made 28 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.

Tavares, who has played for Portugal's under-21 team, may have had fewer opportunities at Arsenal this season with Kieran Tierney at left back and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who played left back at Manchester City.

Marseille qualified for the Champions League by finishing second to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021-22. AP NRB NRB

