Rahul Gandhi hails weightlifter Sanket Sargar for winning silver medal at Commonwealth Games

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his story is an inspiration for many young Indians.He said it is a proud moment for India and wished the Indian contingent to continue shine in the games.A proud moment for India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 18:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his story is an inspiration for many young Indians.

He said it is a proud moment for India and wished the Indian contingent to continue shine in the games.

''A proud moment for India! Heartiest congratulations to #SanketSargar for clinching the Silver medal at the CWG 2022. Yours is a story of inspiration for many young Indians. All the very best to Team India. Keep shining,'' the former Congress president said on Twitter.

Partially fulfilling the promise he made to himself four years back, young weightlifter Sargar won a silver medal in men's 55kg category, putting India on the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

He targetted a gold medal but injured his right elbow while attempting to lift 139kg in clean and jerk to eventually settle for second place.

The 21-year-old managed a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish just one kilogram behind Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold.

