Motor racing-Powell ends Chadwick's winning streak in W Series
Britain's Alice Powell ended compatriot Jamie Chadwick's seven race winning streak in the all-female W Series with victory in Hungary on Saturday. Double champion Chadwick, who had won every race this season as well as the last two of 2021, finished as runner-up after starting fifth on the grid in the Formula One support race. Dutch driver Beitske Visser was third.
Powell had started on pole position and finished 0.608 seconds clear after coming under late pressure following a safety car period but holding steady. "Kind of roles reversed from this time last year," said Chadwick, who won at the Hungaroring ahead of Powell last season.
"I did what I could, the mixed conditions helped, it's a really tricky track to overtake (on) but at the end I just didn't have enough to challenge Alice." Chadwick extended her overall lead to 75 points with four races remaining. She can clinch the title in the next race in Singapore in October.
