Motor racing-Powell ends Chadwick's winning streak in W Series

"Kind of roles reversed from this time last year," said Chadwick, who won at the Hungaroring ahead of Powell last season. "I did what I could, the mixed conditions helped, it's a really tricky track to overtake (on) but at the end I just didn't have enough to challenge Alice." Chadwick extended her overall lead to 75 points with four races remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:33 IST
Motor racing-Powell ends Chadwick's winning streak in W Series
Powell had started on pole position and finished 0.608 seconds clear after coming under late pressure following a safety car period but holding steady. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Alice Powell ended compatriot Jamie Chadwick's seven race winning streak in the all-female W Series with victory in Hungary on Saturday. Double champion Chadwick, who had won every race this season as well as the last two of 2021, finished as runner-up after starting fifth on the grid in the Formula One support race. Dutch driver Beitske Visser was third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

