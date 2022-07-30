Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Russell can turn pole into win in Hungary, says Mercedes boss

George Russell can turn his first Formula One pole position into a first career victory in Hungary on Sunday, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. The 24-year-old Briton pulled out a stunning final flying lap in Saturday's qualifying at the Hungaroring to surprise Ferrari favourites Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to take the top slot.

WTA roundup: Ana Bogdan reaches first final in Poland

Unseeded Ana Bogdan of Romania and No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France advanced to the Poland Open finals with straight-sets semifinal wins on Saturday in Warsaw. Bogdan reached her first career singles final on the WTA Tour with a 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl, who hurt her cause with eight double faults. The players exchanged seven consecutive service breaks to begin the match, which finished with 14 total breaks.

Games-Kiplangat takes wrong turn on way to Games marathon gold

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat took a wrong turn but still found his way to marathon gold at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, providing some late drama to what had been an uneventful race. After more than 40 kilometres of running through the twisting Birmingham streets, Kiplangat veered off course in the late stages but had built up such a commanding lead that the miscue did not cause any damage.

Motor racing-Formula One launches 'Drive It Out' campaign on abuse

Formula One launched a 'Drive It Out' initiative on Saturday to tackle abuse after recent incidents of racist and homophobic behaviour by spectators and the sexual harassment of female fans. The sport said it was sending a clear and united message that the abuse, both at races and on social media, must stop and those who spread it were not welcome.

Soccer-Odegaard 'proud and grateful' after being named new Arsenal captain

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Mikel Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent, signing him for around 35 million euros ($35.76 million) in August last year.

Motor racing-Russell takes first F1 pole of his career in Hungary

Britain's George Russell seized the first pole position of his Formula One career with a stunning qualifying lap in Hungary on Saturday as Mercedes found their missing speed and swept fancied Ferrari aside. Russell, hailed as 'Mr Saturday' for his qualifying performances while with lowly Williams, lived up to his reputation against all odds.

Soccer-Germany were dreaming of playing England in Euro final - Voss-Tecklenburg

Germany have been dreaming of taking on hosts England in the women's European Championship final as the teams share a rich history and rivalry in the game, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said on Saturday. England and Germany are playing in the final of the competition for the second time on Sunday after the Germans reigned supreme in Helsinki in 2009 with a 6-2 victory.

Soccer-England not focusing on rivalry with Germany ahead of Euro final, says Wiegman

England have not discussed their historic rivalry with Germany ahead of their meeting in the women's European Championship final on Sunday, opting instead to focus on the "here and now", coach Sarina Wiegman said. The England women's team were beaten 6-2 when they last faced eight-time champions Germany in a Women's Euro final in 2009.

MLB roundup: Yankees' Aaron Judge belts 40th, 41st homers

Aaron Judge became the first player this season to reach 40 homers and then capped an eight-run eighth inning with a grand slam for No. 41 as the New York Yankees rallied for an 11-5 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Judge reached 40 by hitting a 449-foot, two-run shot to left field in the third. The slugger then slammed his fourth career grand slam when he hit a first-pitch changeup to the short porch in right field.

Tennis-'Fingers crossed!': Djokovic hopeful he can compete at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the U.S. Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major, despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Djokovic, who has three U.S. Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year's U.S. Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the U.S. have to be fully vaccinated and provide a proof before boarding flights.

