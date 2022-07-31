Left Menu

Indian lawn bowl women’s fours team in semis

The four will play against New Zealand in the semifinal on Monday.Earlier in the day, the Indian mens pair of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur defeated England to advance to the quarter-finals.Dinesh Kumar skip and Sunil Bahadur lead won 18-15.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:43 IST
Indian lawn bowl women’s fours team in semis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian women's fours team qualified for the semifinals of the lawn bowls competition after defeating Norfolk Island at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-9 in the quarterfinal match. The four will play against New Zealand in the semifinal on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's pair of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur defeated England to advance to the quarter-finals.

Dinesh Kumar (skip) and Sunil Bahadur (lead) won 18-15. The duo was 10-5 ahead after the eighth end and thwarted English pair's effort to make a comeback.

The Indian pair had gone down to Malaysia 14-17 in their first game on Friday but bounced back with wins over Falkland Islands (36-4) and Cook Islands (15-8). They will now take on Northern Ireland in the quarter-final scheduled later in the day at 10.30 pm. Tania Choudhary defeated Shauna O’Neill of Northern Ireland 21-12 to record a consolation win in women's singles competition. She had already bowed out of competition.

The Indian men's triples team had also crashed out of the event after two losses and a tie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022