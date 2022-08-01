Left Menu

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's third gold at CWG

I was a bit nervous but his performance was way below me and I went for it. With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 02:31 IST
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's third gold at CWG
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games here.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

''I'm very happy about this, I've worked hard for this medal. A lot of sacrifices of my brother, mother, my coach and the Army have gone into this medal,'' Sheuli said after the win.

''This was the first major event in my life and I'm thankful for them to help me reach here. This medal will help me in every aspect of life. There should not be looking back from now on.'' Asked to whom he would dedicate his gold medal, Sheuli said, ''I wish to dedicate this medal to my late dad (who died of heart attack), my brother and my coach Vjay Sharma who slaps me if I do a mistake, keeps scolding me like I'm his own child.'' Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

Heading into clean an jerk with a five kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Sheuli then faltered his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

Asked what his coach Sharma told him before the final clean and jerk attempt, Sheuli said, ''He told me this gold belongs to me just keep calm and go for it. I was a bit nervous but his performance was way below me and I went for it.'' With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games.

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022