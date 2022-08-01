Sports News Roundup: Soccer-England fans erupt as women's side win Euros final; MLB roundup: Austin Riley hands Braves 1-0 walk-off win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Nightmare for Ferrari as Verstappen wins in Hungary

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix, from 10th on the starting grid and despite a spin, on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second with Mercedes team mate George Russell, on pole for the first time in his F1 career, third in a repeat of the previous race in France.

Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dead at 88

Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell, one of the sports world's greatest winners as the anchor of a team that won 11 NBA championships, as well as the league's first black coach, died on Sunday at the age of 88. Russell, a five-time Most Valuable Player who was also outspoken on racial issues, passed away peacefully with his wife Jeannine by his side, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account that did not state a cause of death.

Soccer-England fans erupt as women's side win Euros final

Tens of thousands of soccer fans draped in the red and white flag of England erupted in joy at Wembley stadium on Sunday - and at fan parks, homes and pubs across the country - as their side won the Women's European Championship for the first time. Sarina Wiegman's team beat Germany 2-1 after extra time to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil, with almost 90,000 fans filling the London stadium, including thousands of children and families.

Soccer-England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany

An extra time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany in the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. Substitute Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the second period of extra time to give her side the win and avenge their defeat by Germany in the 2009 Euro final in Helsinki.

Motor racing-Verstappen slams fans for burning Hamilton merchandise

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen on Sunday slammed fans who burned Lewis Hamilton-branded merchandise, calling their actions disgusting. "That's of course not acceptable," the Red Bull driver, who beat Mercedes rival Hamilton to last year's title in a controversial season-finale, told reporters after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.

MLB roundup: Austin Riley hands Braves 1-0 walk-off win

Austin Riley sliced a double to right-center field to drive in Matt Olson in the ninth inning and give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 walk-off victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The winning rally came against Mark Melancon (3-9). With one out, Olson singled to left and Riley followed with his 31st double and second game-ending RBI of the season.

Games-Kenny calls for improved safety measures after Walls crash

Five-times Olympic champion Laura Kenny urged organisers to install bigger barriers at velodromes after a crash involving England's Matt Walls at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Tokyo Games gold medallist Walls and two other cyclists were taken to hospital after a crash during the second heat of the men's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday.

Soccer-England team have changed society, says coach Wiegman

England have changed society with their win in the Women's European Championship, coach Sarina Wiegman said after leading the Lionesses to their first ever major title on Sunday, which sparked scenes of jubilation up and down the country. Wiegman's side beat eight-time champions Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd (87,912) in a tournament that smashed records from one week to the next and garnered huge media coverage in Europe.

Soccer-Season starts now, says Rooney after win on DC United debut

DC United's new manager Wayne Rooney urged his side to use their 2-1 win over Orlando City as a platform for the rest of the Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign as the former Manchester United forward got his reign off to a successful start. Goals in added time from Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas gave DC United the win after Junior Urso had put Orlando ahead in the first half at Audi Field.

Golf-Stenson wins LIV Golf debut, 'I played like a captain'

Henrik Stenson won his first start on the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Sunday in New Jersey less than two weeks after he was stripped of his role as Europe's Ryder Cup captain over his decision to join the Saudi Arabian-funded circuit. Stenson shot a two-under-par 69 in the final round of the 54-hole event to reach 11-under at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where he finished two shots clear of Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff to collect the $4 million first prize.

