Cricket-Windies stalwart Dottin quits citing negative team environment

All-rounder Deandra Dottin, whose 38-ball century against South Africa remains the fastest hundred in women's T20 Internationals, has retired from the West Indies side citing negative team environment.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:11 IST
All-rounder Deandra Dottin, whose 38-ball century against South Africa remains the fastest hundred in women's T20 Internationals, has retired from the West Indies side citing negative team environment. The 31-year-old all-rounder, currently playing for Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, announced the decision on Twitter adding she looked forward to "...playing domestic cricket around the world."

"... the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion," said Dottin, who made her West Indies debut in a 2008 ODI against Ireland. "With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently."

Dottin is the most-capped West Indies' women cricketer having played 124 Twenty20 and 143 one-day internationals for them. She became the first woman to smash a century in T20 Internationals following her unbeaten 112 off 45 balls in a 2010 World Cup match against South Africa in St Kitts.

She has scored close to 6500 international runs and claimed 134 wickets with her medium pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

