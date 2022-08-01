Soccer-England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima'

England, the newly crowned European champions, will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown in nine years and set up a showdown with England, who secured a 2-1 extra time win against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for their first major trophy.

The match will be played in Europe, with governing body UEFA yet to announce the date and venue for the encounter organised in cooperation with South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL. The first men's Finalissima was won by Argentina, with Lionel Messi inspiring them to a 3-0 win over Euro winners Italy in London in June.

