Soccer-England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima'
England, the newly crowned European champions, will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend.
England, the newly crowned European champions, will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown in nine years and set up a showdown with England, who secured a 2-1 extra time win against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for their first major trophy.
The match will be played in Europe, with governing body UEFA yet to announce the date and venue for the encounter organised in cooperation with South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL. The first men's Finalissima was won by Argentina, with Lionel Messi inspiring them to a 3-0 win over Euro winners Italy in London in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Athletics-Four Americans into men's world 100m final
Athletics-Kerley leads home American sweep of men's world 100m final
Athletics-Kerley leads home American sweep of men's world 100m final
Tata Steel to invest Rs 12,000 cr in FY23 on India, Europe operations: CEO Narendran
American university dream seems farther to study abroad aspirants as rupee tumbles to a record low