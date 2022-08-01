Left Menu

Soccer-England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima'

England, the newly crowned European champions, will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:37 IST
Soccer-England to face Brazil in women's 'Finalissima'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England, the newly crowned European champions, will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's "Finalissima" after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown in nine years and set up a showdown with England, who secured a 2-1 extra time win against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for their first major trophy.

The match will be played in Europe, with governing body UEFA yet to announce the date and venue for the encounter organised in cooperation with South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL. The first men's Finalissima was won by Argentina, with Lionel Messi inspiring them to a 3-0 win over Euro winners Italy in London in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022