Judo in CWG: Jasleen Singh Saini bows out in semi-final; Suchika, Sushila secure win

Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini will fight for a bronze medal after losing the mens 66kg semifinal to Scotlands Finlay Allan at the Commonwealth Games here Monday.Saini, who comfortably sailed into the semis earlier in the day, lost after the Scot performed an Ippon in a match that lasted a little less than two and half minutes.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:49 IST
Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini will fight for a bronze medal after losing the men's 66kg semifinal to Scotland's Finlay Allan at the Commonwealth Games here Monday.

Saini, who comfortably sailed into the semis earlier in the day, lost after the Scot performed an 'Ippon' in a match that lasted a little less than two and half minutes. Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with ''considerable force and speed'' so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

The 24-year-old Saini, however, has a chance to earn a podium finish as he will compete in the bronze play-off against Australian Nathan Katz later tonight. Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Yadav also lost to Joshua Katz of Australia in a hard-fought quarterfinal in men's 60kg category.

However, Yadav is still alive in the event. He will take on Scotland's Dynlan Munro in Repechage to stay in medal contention.

Suchika Tariyal has already reached the bronze medal round after defeating Donne Breytenbach of South Africa in the Women's 57kg repechage. Sushila Devi Likmbam progressed to the women's 48kg quarterfinals with a win over Harriet Bonface of Malawi. She will take on Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the semifinals.

