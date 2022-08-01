Left Menu

Soccer-Fabregas joins second-tier Italian club Como

Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas joined second-tier Italian club Como on a free transfer on Monday, signing a two-year deal. Ex-Spain international Fabregas became a free agent after his release from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the close season. Como finished 13th in Serie B last season following their promotion from the third tier in 2020-21.

Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas joined second-tier Italian club Como on a free transfer on Monday, signing a two-year deal. Ex-Spain international Fabregas became a free agent after his release from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the close season.

Como finished 13th in Serie B last season following their promotion from the third tier in 2020-21. They announced the 35-year-old's arrival in a video on Instagram with the caption: "All the rumours are true, yeah".

Fabregas was part of Spain's World Cup-winning team in 2010 and won the Premier League twice with Chelsea.

