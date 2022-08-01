Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian judoka Shushila Devi reaches final in women's 48 kg

Sushila Devi will now face Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:48 IST
CWG 2022: Indian judoka Shushila Devi reaches final in women's 48 kg
Indian Judoka Sushila Devi (Photo: SAI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian Judoka Sushila Devi defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48kg semifinals to assure at least a silver medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. Devi will now face Michaela Whitebool of South Africa for gold medal in the final later today.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medalist Shushila Devi beat Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in 2:52 minutes in the judo women - 48kg semi-final. Earlier Shushila thrashed Harriet Bonface in 1 minute and 19 seconds in the judo women -48kg quarter-final at Birmingham 2022. The world no. 105 Shushila Devi went up against 30th-ranked Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semi-final of the category.

India's Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylon Munro of Scotland to enter the bronze medal match. Yadav will take on Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in the bronze medal match. Jasleen Singh lost to Scotland's Finlay Allan in 2:22 minutes in the judo men's -66kg semi-final at Birmingham 2022.

The defeat means that 24-year-old Indian judoka will now play against 71st-ranked Nathan Katz from Australia in the bronze medal contest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

