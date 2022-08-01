CWG 2022: Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin cruises into quarter-finals
Hussamuddin, who had outlasted South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 round of 32, also won his pre-quarterfinal bout by unanimous decision after a fantastic tactical display.
Gold Coast 2018 bronze-medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin joined Amit Panghal in the quarter-finals with a victory over Bangladesh boxer Mohammad Salim Hossain in the men's 57kg featherweight round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. Hussamuddin, who had outlasted South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 round of 32, also won his pre-quarterfinal bout by unanimous decision after a fantastic tactical display.
Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Amit Panghal eased his way into the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg boxing. Amit Panghal, a silver medallist from Gold Coast 2018, thrashed Vanuatu's Namri Berri by unanimous decision at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
