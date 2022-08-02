Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea new boy Koulibaly calls Terry to ask for his shirt number

The Senegal defender, who joined Chelsea from Serie A side Napoli two weeks ago, posted a video on social media to share a phone conversation he had with Terry, taking the former England international on an emotional journey. "John, I wanted to ask you something," the video https://twitter.com/kkoulibaly26/status/1554122396646400003, recorded one day before the signing of Koulibaly was made official, begins.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 00:43 IST
Soccer-Chelsea new boy Koulibaly calls Terry to ask for his shirt number

New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly may not yet have had a chance to introduce the Premier League audience to his football skills but he has already gained fans' respect after he called former captain John Terry to ask for his shirt number. The Senegal defender, who joined Chelsea from Serie A side Napoli two weeks ago, posted a video on social media to share a phone conversation he had with Terry, taking the former England international on an emotional journey.

"John, I wanted to ask you something," the video https://twitter.com/kkoulibaly26/status/1554122396646400003, recorded one day before the signing of Koulibaly was made official, begins. "Like you know, I played with the (number) 26 in Napoli and I see that since you left the club, nobody has taken the 26," the 31-year-old continued.

"I don't know if you retired it or if nobody wants to take it, but I wanted to ask you if it's possible for me to take it." Terry, who left Chelsea in 2017, wore the number during his near two-decade-long career at the London club.

"Listen, the 26 was very special to me," Terry responded. "Yeah mate, I really appreciate you calling and it's no problem for me for you to take it, absolute pleasure."

Koulibaly made his friendly Chelsea debut on July 24 when he came on as a substitute in the 4-0 loss against Arsenal, wearing 26 on his back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022