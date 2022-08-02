Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio sign Uruguayan Vecino on free transfer

Lazio have signed Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 30-year-old, who left Italian side Inter Milan following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a three-season contract with the Rome-based club. Vecino played 126 matches for Inter and scored 13 goals since arriving at San Siro in 2017 from Fiorentina. He has been capped 60 times by Uruguay.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 00:52 IST
Soccer-Lazio sign Uruguayan Vecino on free transfer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lazio have signed Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 30-year-old, who left Italian side Inter Milan following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a three-season contract with the Rome-based club.

Vecino played 126 matches for Inter and scored 13 goals since arriving at San Siro in 2017 from Fiorentina. He won the Serie A title with Inter in 2021 and the Coppa Italia last season. He has been capped 60 times by Uruguay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in persons

States urged to fully use technology opportunities to respond trafficking in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022