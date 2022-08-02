Soccer-Lazio sign Uruguayan Vecino on free transfer

Lazio have signed Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 30-year-old, who left Italian side Inter Milan following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 campaign, has signed a three-season contract with the Rome-based club.

Vecino played 126 matches for Inter and scored 13 goals since arriving at San Siro in 2017 from Fiorentina. He won the Serie A title with Inter in 2021 and the Coppa Italia last season. He has been capped 60 times by Uruguay.

