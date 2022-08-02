Left Menu

Soccer-Eintracht crush Magdeburg 4-0 in German Cup with Kamada double

Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt cruised past second tier club Magdeburg 4-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Daichi Kamada to advance to the German Cup second round.

Reuters | Magdeburg | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:32 IST
Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt cruised past second tier club Magdeburg 4-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Daichi Kamada to advance to the German Cup second round. Playing their trademark quick-passing game that earned them European success last season, the visitors looked sharp ahead of Friday's Bundesliga season opener against champions Bayern Munich.

The visitors needed just four minutes to take the lead with a quick break and Filip Kostic charging down the left and cutting back into the box for Japan international Kamada to drill in. Magdeburg had a golden chance to level only two minutes later but Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp blocked Andreas Mueller's penalty and Leon Bell Bell's rebound bounced off the crossbar.

Eintracht, with 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze making a fine debut for the club, had the upper hand and following another counter attack Jesper Lindstrom fired in on the rebound after being left unmarked in the box. Kamada made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, perfectly placing his shot from a tight angle past the Magdeburg keeper to kill off the game. Substitute Lucas Alario bagged a fourth goal with the last kick of the game.

Newly promoted Bundesliga club Werder Bremen earned a nervous 2-1 win against fourth division's Energie Cottbus while Union Berlin required extra time to beat another fourth tier club, Chemnitzer, by the same score.

