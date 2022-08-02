Left Menu

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada injured ahead of England series

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:30 IST
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada injured ahead of England series
Kagiso Rabada Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland this week because of a left ankle injury. Cricket South Africa on Tuesday said the Proteas' attack leader will continue his rehabilitation in an effort to be fit for the test series against England, which starts Aug. 17 at Lord's.

Rabada skipped the last T20 against England last Sunday but his medial ligament injury will need more treatment, CSA said, meaning he's ruled out of the T20 games against the Irish in Bristol on Wednesday and Friday.

South Africa leads the World Test Championship standings ahead of a three-test series against a revived England, which has won its last four tests under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022