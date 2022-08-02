Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski bids farewell to Bayern staff after rocky Barcelona move

New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said farewell to his former Bayern Munich team mates and club staff during a brief visit to the Bundesliga champions' headquarters on Tuesday, despite his rocky departure and spat with Bayern bosses.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:12 IST
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said farewell to his former Bayern Munich team mates and club staff during a brief visit to the Bundesliga champions' headquarters on Tuesday, despite his rocky departure and spat with Bayern bosses. The Poland forward, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 games, joined Barca in a deal worth 45 million euros ($46.06 million) last month after forcing a move from the German club.

The player and Bayern bosses have criticised each other over the way they handled the transfer, with Lewandowski saying there had been lot of "politics" from the side of the club who were "trying to find an argument" to sell him. Bayern in turn said the situation had been caused by the player who asked to leave despite having a contract to 2023.

"Everything is fine. I met everyone and thanked them," Lewandowski told Sky television from his car before driving away from the club offices. "I will never forget what I received here and what I experienced. "That is the most important thing for me," he said. "Last week was a bit complicated but sometimes this is part of football."

Lewandowski won almost every domestic and international club title with Bayern, including eight league crowns, three German Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup among others. He is the Bundesliga's second highest all-time scorer behind the late Gerd Mueller.

($1 = 0.9770 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

