Soccer-EA Sports to take over LaLiga sponsorship from Santander, source says

EA Sports, a unit of California-based Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games, will replace Spanish bank Santander as the title sponsor of LaLiga soccer competitions, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

In a first for an international company after years of sponsorship by Spanish banks, EA Sports will take over as LaLiga's title sponsor from the 2023/24 season in an agreement spanning several years, the source told Reuters.

EA Sports in May announced the end of their relationship with world soccer's governing body FIFA from next year and the change of the name of its best-selling virtual soccer game to EA SPORTS FC from EA SPORTS FIFA.

