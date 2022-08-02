Seamer Robinson recalled by England for South Africa tests

Left Menu

Seam bowler Ollie Robinson was recalled by England on Tuesday for the first two cricket tests against South Africa this month.

The series begins at Lord's on August 17, moves to Old Trafford, and finishes at the Oval from September 8.

Robinson has not played for England since the Ashes ended in January mainly due to back issues. He went to the West Indies in March but suffered from back spasms and came home.

Last week, he took nine wickets for Sussex in the English County Championship, and will have another chance to prove his fitness and form next week for the Lions in a four-day match against South Africa.

If Robinson, who has 39 wickets in nine tests at an average of 21.28, comes through the Lions match unscathed, he will compete with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton and Matthew Potts for one of the seamer positions at Lord's.

Robinson has replaced the injured Jamie Overton in the 14-man squad, which is otherwise unchanged from the New Zealand and India tests. Opening batsman Zak Crawley was retained despite a run of low scores.

Uncapped Harry Brook was retained but set to remain on the sidelines as England was on a four-test winning streak.

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root. AP NRB NRB

