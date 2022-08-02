President Murmu congratulates lawn bowls team for winning gold at CWG
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian lawn bowls team for winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with its inspiring show.
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.
''Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian,'' Murmu tweeted.
''Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames,'' the President said.
