Motor racing-Piastri gets Alpine F1's race seat from 2023

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:01 IST
Alpine Formula One team's reserve driver Oscar Piastri has been promoted to a race seat alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023, the team announced on Tuesday.

Piastri will drive for Alpine next season following Fernando Alonso's decision to join Aston Martin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

