Motor racing-Piastri gets Alpine F1's race seat from 2023
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:01 IST
Alpine Formula One team's reserve driver Oscar Piastri has been promoted to a race seat alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023, the team announced on Tuesday.
Piastri will drive for Alpine next season following Fernando Alonso's decision to join Aston Martin.
