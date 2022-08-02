Soccer-Chelsea agree to sign Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday. Chukwuemeka has been given permission by Villa to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical. The-18-year-old made 12 appearances for Villa in the Premier League last season and recently captained the England Under-19 side.
02-08-2022
The-18-year-old made 12 appearances for Villa in the Premier League last season and recently captained the England Under-19 side. Chukwuemeka was linked in media reports to both Barcelona and AC Milan earlier in the transfer window.
